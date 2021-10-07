New York Giants Rookie, Yankee Legend Enjoy the Hudson Valley

A Giants rookie is pleasing Hudson Valley fans while a Yankee legend came to the region for his "favorite family activity."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Turns out Sabathia loves apple picking.

"My favorite family activity 🍎 picking," he wrote on Facebook

The farm rights the following on Facebook in the About section:

We grow apples, peaches, berries, cherries, and other fruits, all of which are available in season for pick-your-own. We also have diverse organically grown vegetable plantings, and pasture-raised chickens. Our goal as a farm is to produce fresh, healthy and sustainably grown food for local customers.

CC Sabathia/FB

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

On Monday, Oct. 11 New York Giants Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney will be signing autographs for Hudson Valley fans.

B&G Entertainment is bringing the rookie to his first-ever signing. Toney will host a private signing along with a send-in opportunity, according to B&G Entertainment.

Send-in items are due by Oct. 8. To pre-order or for more information call 845-863-5242.

Toney was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round, 20th overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft after a stellar collegiate career at Florida.

On Sunday, former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia took his family to Fishkill Farms in Dutchess County to enjoy some fall activities in the Hudson Valley.

CC Sabathia/FB

Turns out Sabathia loves apple picking.

"My favorite family activity 🍎 picking," he wrote on Facebook

CC Sabathia/FB

Sabathia pitched in the Major Leagues for 19 seasons. He signed with the New York Yankees in December 2008 and led the Bronx Bombers to a World Series in 2009.

The potential Hall-of-Famer was a 6-time All-Star, winning a CY Young award in 2007.

Fishkill Farms is an apple orchard and diversified fruit and vegetable farm in the town of East Fishkill, New York, according to the Fishkill Farm Facebook.

The farm rights the following on Facebook in the About section:

Credit: Google