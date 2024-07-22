Late last week, the New York Department of Transportation (DOT) shared scary footage of a near-miss accident that happened in a work zone in Otsego, New York.

The summer is a popular time for road work across New York state. There are numerous major roads across the Hudson Valley that are currently under construction or undergoing maintenance resulting in work zones.

Accidents in Work Zones in New York State

During 2023, the New York DOT reported 413 "work zone intrusions" on New York State roads. They define a "work zone intrusion" as when a "motor vehicle enters a portion of the roadway that is closed due to construction or maintenance activity."

Out of the 413 intrusions, there were 144 injuries and 3 fatalities.

Work Zone Intrusion in Upstate New York

The New York DOT is using this latest near-miss as a warning to drivers about being extra cautious while driving through work zones.

In the video released by the New York DOT, you see a truck hauling a wide load behind it. The truck sideswipes one of the traffic cones at the edge of the work zone, causing the cone to go flying near working crews.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in this latest work zine intrusion, but crews are reminding drivers of the hazard they present to workers who are just trying to maintain the roads.

The New York DOT shares, "Our crews put their lives on the line daily to keep NY roads safe for you. Their request is simple: slow down, move over when possible, and stay alert."

Penalties for Speeding Near Work Zones in New York

If you are caught speeding near a work zone in New York, the baseline fine is $50 for the first violation.

If you are caught speeding near a work zone for a second time in one 18-month period, the fine increases to $75.

Additional fees are possible depending on previous offenses, actual speed, and time between violations.

