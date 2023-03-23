New York DEC Shares Video of Bear Opening Door

Forget the picnic basket. Now they are going straight for your kitchen.

I guess this guy is smarter than the average bear.

Are wild animals getting more comfortable with humans? There has been a rise in coyote sightings in Dutchess County. Coyotes are getting used to urban areas. With that comfort comes difficulty finding their natural food sources. These animals become more dependent on human food. They eat food found in the garbage, pet food that's been left out and they can even munch on bird seed. Bears could be going to residential neighborhoods for the exact same reasons.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is warning residents that this is the time of the year when bears are leaving hibernation and may be seeking food. They also share some tips on how to avoid bears from traveling to your yard. Some residents in Wappingers Falls, New York recently has an unexpected visitor at a local farm.

Some Black Bears are getting extremely comfortable with humans and are getting closer and closer to their homes. It's not a new trend. Remember this video?

