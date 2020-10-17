New Paltz Plans Grab N Go Trick or Treat for Halloween Day

Trick or treating has become one of those things that is up in the air this year but a lot on communities are coming up with clever ways to make sure little ghouls and goblins don't miss out on their Halloween stash. The Village of New Paltz posted on Facebook this week that they will be holding a Grab n Go event which will have 5 different stations throughout the village for kids to visit.

Saturday, October 31st parent are invited to bring kids out in costume around the Village of New Paltz to 5 different station which will be decorated and have prewrapped goodie bags for the kids to take with them while supplies last. Parents can be assured that the volunteers at each station will be adhering to COVID guidelines. They will wear face coverings and gloves. The small bags being handed out will be individually wrapped candy or trinkets. Everyone will be maintaining social distancing and utilizing one-way traffic flow. You will also be asked to keep the flow moving so that they keep the crowds small.

The Grab n Go will be held during daylight hours from 12 PM to 4 PM. People attending including children must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The Village posted the following information for people who want to participate. "Please be safe and do not wear a face covering underneath or over a Halloween mask because it could affect breathing. Get creative with decorating your face coverings!"

Locations will be the New Paltz Youth Program at 220 Main St., the Village Hall Parking Lot at 25 Plattekill Ave., the Elting Library at 93 Main St., Corner of Main & N. Chestnut St., and the Reformed Church Educational Building at 92 Huguenot St. The Night of 100 Pumpkins with The Bakery will help decorate each location and there will be a painted/decorated holiday board (4’x8’) where folks may take a selfie at each location.