New Paltz, NY Donut Bakery Creates ‘Recession Special’

It's no secret that life is getting expensive.

We're feeling it in our wallets here in the Hudson Valley. One Hudson Valley business is doing what it can so its community can enjoy its sweet treats, without costing its customers an arm and a leg.

Rabble Rise Doughnuts in New Paltz shared on social media how increasing prices have affected their business lately. They write: Flour prices have increased over 45% in the last year. Butter has doubled. It costs nearly $400 to fill our fryer and we have to fill it 3 times a week to keep your doughnuts fresh & tasty."

They also add that because of these skyrocketing prices, they have been "forced to raise our prices bit by bit as we can no longer afford to keep them steady."

However, with that being said, they continued that the post was not about another price hike. Actually, they are announcing a price reduction. Rabble Rise explains:

It’s costing us more than ever to be in business right now but we want to ease YOUR burden, just a little, and make sure you can afford to treat yourself to a coffee & a doughnut when you need some Rabble Rise comfort in your life.

With that being said they have introduced the Recession Special.

What is The Recession Special?

The Recession Special consists of 1 handmade glazed brioche doughnut for just $1. You can add a small cup of Paper Plane Coffee Co. coffee for another $1. That's 2 bucks for an excellent coffee doughnut combo. It doesn't get much better than that, right?

Of course, there are some rules Rabble Rise wants you to be aware of. First, this is a cash-only deal and is only available during the week for walk-in customers. And, sadly, you can't order ahead.

Rabble Rise also adds that there is no end in sight for the Recession Special. You can get your hands on a Recession Special Rabble Rise Doughnut at 138 Main Street in New Paltz.

