New Paltz, Hyde Park Named Most Charming College Towns in NY

Two Hudson Valley towns have been recognized for their charm.

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to colleges, and therefore, college towns. Vassar, Marist, SUNY Orange, Mount Saint Mary, SUNY New Paltz, and plenty more are located in the Hudson Valley. So when Travel Mag put out a list of the most charming college towns in New York State, it's no surprise Hudson Valley towns made the list. And not just one Hudson Valley town made the list, but two!

According to Travel Mag, New Paltz and Hyde Park are two of the five most charming college towns in New York State. New Paltz, home to SUNY New Paltz, was highlighted for the diversity of restaurants. Travel Mag commented on the range of choices from pubs to coffee houses and international food to local cuisine. Of course, Travel Mag mentioned the Shawangunk Mountains and Mohonk Preserve Lake, and Mountain House.

Hyde Park is home to the Culinary Institute of America, one of the most prestigious culinary schools in the world. Travel Mag highlighted Hyde Park's Gilded Age history, saying it gave the town extra sophistication. Travel Mag noted how it's the hometown of Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR)and that it hosts the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site and the Vanderbilt Mansion. The views of the Hudson River, New York State Parks, and nature preserves were also highlighted.

