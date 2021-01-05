The old Coyote Grill location on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie has been sold and will no longer be a restaurant.

A promising trend for 2021 is the repurposing of closed, abandoned businesses in the Hudson Valley. Recently we learned that a new Popeye's restaurant is being planned on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. Also, it looks like developers are proposing big changes for the shuttered Plant Depot in Fishkill.

The Coyote Grill on the southbound side of Route 9 closed years ago and has been sitting vacant waiting for a new owner. The quirky cafe was popular with loyal customers but appeared to have trouble attracting new diners. The location, which was previously a Lone Star Steakhouse and, before that, a Ground Round, didn't seem to work very well as a restaurant.

Last month, CR Properties announced that the building had been sold and now we know who's moving in. Instead of attempting to launch yet another restaurant, the new owners will be transforming the lot into a car wash.

A. Boris

Foam and Wash has purchased the Coyote Grill and will be constructing a car wash in its place. Workers were busy out front clearing snow on Monday near a sign announcing the new business. Foam and Wash currently operates 12 locations throughout the Hudson Valley. The newest car wash will be an express location, and the fifth one to include a dog wash.

A. Boris

Foam and Wash won't be the only new business to open in that area. Recently the Poughkeepsie Inn next door was torn down and crews are busy preparing the massive site for new construction. All of this new business is great news for the local economy and a welcome change for some of the abandoned buildings that have been sitting vacant on Route 9 over the past few years.