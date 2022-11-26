Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever.

What New Businesses Have Recently Opened In The Hudson Valley?

A bicoastal shop opened their doors in Hudson, NY. A luxurious, new boutique hotel opened in the popular village of Goshen, NY. Voted the "Best Candles in The Hudson Valley" opened in the historic village of Montgomery, NY. Goodwill NYNJ store and donation center opened in the Dunning Farm Plaza in Middletown, NY.

I'm excited to watch the Hudson Valley continue to grow.

Sullivan County, NY Has A lot To Look Forward To

The Village of Liberty Theater is set to open in 2023. This historic theater first opened in the 1920's. The community's response to the good news flooded social media as we await its official opening.

A New Brewery Has Opened In Sullivan County, NY.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17 West Brewery (@17westbrewery)

17 West Brewery has opened its doors in Liberty, NY. From food to delicious beer, live music and trivia, there's a lot of great ways to enjoy yourself at this new brewery.

Their food menu made me hungry just by reading it. Guests who visit 17 West can enjoy anything from nachos to sandwiches, flatbread pizzas to mouthwatering desserts. The beer options in their taproom have something for everyone. The large variety of options include lagers to ales, IPAs, stouts and more. They also have ciders on tap.

17 West Brewery had their grand opening on November 12, 2022. Their inviting space makes everyone feel welcome.

Are You Looking To Boost Your Income Or Have Additional Holiday Spending Money?

There are businesses hiring in the Hudson Valley. Whether you are looking for a part time job permanently or something for the holiday season, it's available.

Hudson Taco in Newburgh, NY, City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, NY and The Social Type in Hudson, NY are some of the Hudson Valley businesses that are currently hiring.

17 West Brewery

89 Sullivan Ave, Liberty, NY 12754

Will you visit any of these new businesses in the Hudson Valley?

Golf Courses in The Hudson Valley with Great Food and Drink Many of our Hudson Valley golf courses offer great golf and great food. Many of them offer party and catering options too. Even though they can be seasonal breakfast, lunch, or dinner at one of our local golf courses can mean a delicious meal with a guaranteed view.