Netflix Might Be Searching For Me, How the Tables Have Turned

The other day I went up to the attic and pulled out all the DVDs we had, and I made a haunting discovery.

My kids were searching for a funny movie to watch, and as I watched them search through Netflix, then Amazon, then HBO Max, I realized that I apparently spend a lot of money on streaming sites, but I also decided to put a stop to this endless searching. I went up to the attic and pulled out all our DVDs. I literally have hundreds of DVDs and box sets that I've collected over the years.

I happen to have a lot of comedy movies, so I figured I would have something that would make the kids happy. So as we start going through all the movies, I came across something that made me feel a little bad. I found a DVD that I rented from Netflix a very long time ago and never returned. Do I owe a late fee?

Netflix does still mail DVDs out to people every year, so I guess I should return the movie. Do I still get credit for the return if I do? I did find the address for Netflix, so I guess I'll mail this movie back to them. Hopefully, they find it amusing and don't get all weird about it. I've had the same Netflix account since roughly 2005 or 2006, so if it was an issue I'm surprised I didn't hear anything.

So what was the movie? The 2008 movie, Righteous Kill starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Decent movie, but apparently I thought it was amazing enough to just hang on to for all these years. I would assume that I rented it the same year it was released, so I've had it for a good amount of time I'd say.

I hope I don't end up in Netflix jail. Maybe we can call it even since I've paid you way more money than I rightfully should each month for all these years? What do you say?

