This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site

Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to.

Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share

Getty Images, Canva Getty Images, Canva loading...

One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some granges throughout the Hudson Valley are still standing and hold meetings and gatherings. Eleanor Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and his cousin, Margaret Suckley all resided in Dutchess County, NY. Their homes are on display. Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY.

There are even ghost towns such as Roseton, NY which is located near Newburgh, NY.

Have You Ever Wondered If Your Post Office Has History Behind It?

This historic post office was built in the 1930s and was done in "the stone Dutch Colonial style". This was popular during that time period in the Hudson Valley.

The 32nd President Of The United States Was Involved With This Local Post Office

Presidential V-Sign Getty Images loading...

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, also known as FDR, played a role not only in the Hudson Valley but all throughout Dutchess County. He shared his views on the architecture of the surrounding towns of where he resided.

According to the Dept of Geography, FDR, " insisted that the model for this post office should be “Kipsbergen,” an 18th century Rhinebeck home occupied by his ancestors, the Beekmans. "

This Specific Style Of Buildings Can Be Spotted Throughout Dutchess County, NY

FDR was present during the dedication ceremony of the Dutchess County, NY post office. He was alongside the Postmaster, General James Farley and the Treasury Secretary, Henry Morgenthau Jr. This took place in May of 1939.

According to the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, "President Roosevelt also brought in local artists to paint the post offices. Rhinebeck resident Olin Dows, a Vassar-trained artist and head of the Treasury Relief Art Program, was commissioned to paint the murals in the Rhinebeck Post Office. The murals depicted historical scenes from Rhinebeck's past."

The Rhinebeck Post Office Is On The National Register Of Historic Places

As of the 1980s, the Rhinebeck Post Office is on the National Register of Historic Places and also known as a "contributing property to the Rhinebeck Village Historic District."

USPC

6383 Mill St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Have you ever spotted this post office before? What historic sites do you know of? Share with us below.

6 Ways To Help Your Hudson Valley Neighbors Looking for a way to make a difference here in the Hudson Valley? You don't have to spend money, maybe just a few hours per week of your time. Here are a few ways: