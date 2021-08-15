This might not sound like something that's legal, but it is, if you do it here.

If you're feeling a bit adventurous and feel like stripping down to nothing all (yes, naked!!) while being 15 stories underground, we've found an event you might want to checkout. It's the third annual "Naked in a Cave" event and it's just like it sounds, get naked in a cave.

Now this isn't just happening at any old cave, it's going down, or coming off? On Saturday September 18th, at Howe Caverns located over in Schoharie County. This isn't the first time Howe Caverns has decided to "take it off", almost 300 people attended the first ever "naked in a cave" event back in 2018. It was held again in 2019 with a similar turnout. Due to COVID-19, the event was canceled in 2020.

If you don't know, Howe Caverns is the largest cave in the Northeast that's open to the public and according to the Syracuse website, Howe Caverns is also the second most visited natural attraction in New York State after Niagara Falls.

If you or someone you know would like to take it off at the third annual Howe Caverns "Naked in a Cave" event, tickets are limited and can only be purchase by calling 518-296-8900 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested guests can call Monday through Saturday, as online reservations are not being accepted for the event.

Howe Caverns general manger April Islip, did say that if you want tickets, get them now as they are going fast, "Over 200 have signed up and we have a limited number of tickets (around 50) left." Tickets will cost $75 per person and include an adult beverage and souvenir robe.

Things You Need To Know About "Naked in A Cave"

The event is for persons 21 years and older.

There is a strict privacy policy. No phones or cameras are allowed in the caverns.

Reservations are required.

The naked stroll in a cave will start at 6 p.m.

Shoes, or other footwear are required, but no tall socks or boots will be allowed.

Will masks be required at Howe Caverns "Naked in A Cave'?

Currently masks are NOT required, BUT that could change with any updates in New York State COVID-19 guidelines.

