Must You Wear a Helmet When Riding a Bicycle in New York State?

Did you get a bicycle during the pandemic? You were not alone, even a year later there are many bicycle merchants that are still having trouble getting new bicycle inventory to sell to their customers.
Congrats if you have been pedaling away. Do you have a helmet? Do you legally need to ride a bicycle with a helmet on in New York State? Can a police officer pull you over and give you a ticket? Is that legal?
If you are under the age of 14, in New York State, then yes, it is a law that you must have a helmet on when riding a bike.
Here is how it is written on the NYS website:
NYS law requires that all children under the age of 14 wear an approved bicycle helmet. The maximum penalty for an offense is a $50 fine; however, the fine is waived if a parent proves a helmet was obtained.
This is for all of the counties in New York State. The only county in the Hudson Valley that requires all bicycle riders to wear helmets is Rockland County. The remaining counties in the Hudson Valley, strongly suggest that everyone wear a helmet when cycling.
I also purchased a bicycle during the pandemic. I have gone trail riding a few times, let me just say that I have fallen off this bike more than I care to share, each time I was wearing a helmet. I think that is the only thing that has kept me from a few trips to the emergency room.
