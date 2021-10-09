Must Do These 5 Things Before Renting to Students in Poughkeepsie

Do you own a student rental or a rental that you are hoping to rent to college students? Why not, sounds like a great idea, right? Take a property, straighten it up, make it look good and keep it safe for them and of course, do it a great price so you can make money and the students can be in a great learning environment?

Here are a few things that the City of Poughkeepsie requires you to do before you actually can place your first rental add or take a deposit:

What is deemed a student rental? One that is listed to students in any one of the colleges in our area.

How many students can be in the rental at one time? There can be no more than 3 students in a rental at any given time.

You will need to apply for a permit, $50 fee, and have an inspection of the property before you can list it, including paying $100 for the inspection.

You will need to also provide off-street parking for each student. For example, if you rent to two students you will need two off-street parking spots. If you rent to three, three spots, etc.

When you have the information from your tenants, you will need to list their names, the address of the residence/units, the college that they are attending, along with their contact phone number, and you will need this for each student.

Have you ever rented to college students? Has it been a great experience? Or is it one that you would encourage people to not do?

