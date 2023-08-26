Hudson Valley Bank Manager Arrested For Astonishing Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

Strong policework and a tip from an alleged hitman led to the recent arrest of a Hudson Valley bank manager in a wild tale of a plot that nearly led to an international murder.

While hitmen, foreign wire transfers, and secret plotting sounds like something more appropriate for the movie screen than a quiet Hudson Valley town, a criminal complaint lays out compelling evidence that led to the arrest of Reshma Massarone, who most recently worked as a bank manager in Woodstock, NY.

DMV photo (L) and surveillance video (R) of Reshma Massarone, who was recently arrested in a bizarre murder-for-hire plot (DMV/Walgreens Video Surveillance via the Drug Enforcement Administration) DMV photo (L) and surveillance video (R) of Reshma Massarone, who was recently arrested in a bizarre murder-for-hire plot (DMV/Walgreens Video Surveillance via the Drug Enforcement Administration) loading...

Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot in the Hudson Valley, NY

A task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) submitted multiple charges against Massarone, including Murder-for-Hire and Solicitation to Commit a Crime of Violence after she allegedly messaged a contact in Guyana and asked them to find a hitman to kill her visiting brother-in-law.

An alleged screenshot between Massarone and a contact in Guyana (DEA) An alleged screenshot between Massarone and a contact in Guyana (DEA) loading...

Evidence Against Ulster County, NY Bank Manager

The criminal complaint includes screenshots of conversations between Massarone and a man identified as "Individual-1" (above), where Massarone asks her contact to "take care of business."

More evidence came from an Orange County, NY Walgreens, where surveillance footage (below) allegedly shows Massarone wiring a deposit to pay for the murder.

DMV/Walgreens Video Surveillance via the Drug Enforcement Administration DMV/Walgreens Video Surveillance via the Drug Enforcement Administration loading...

Surveillance Video from Orange County, NY Walgreens

Screenshots show a woman who appears to be Massarone entering the store to use the Western Union kiosk, where she ultimately wired $2,500, believed to be at least part of the payment for the crime. The complaint also includes a screenshot of the transaction Massarone allegedly sent to her contact in Guyana.

Video allegedly shows Massarone wiring $2,500 as part of the payment to a hitman in Guyana (Walgreens Video Surveillance via the Drug Enforcement ) Video allegedly shows Massarone wiring $2,500 as part of the payment to a hitman in Guyana (Walgreens Video Surveillance via the Drug Enforcement ) loading...

Double-Crossed by Hitman

Unbeknownst to Massarone, her contact in Guyana was keeping authorities notified of the entire operation. The person identified as Individual-1 provided police with screenshots of text conversations as well as recordings of phone calls with Massarone, as well as allegedly informing the victim of the planned plot.

While no clear motive was released, the intended victim reportedly shared with officials at the United States embassy in Guyana that he and Massarone "had an ongoing civil litigation matter in New York."

About Suspect Reshma Massarone

Reshma Massarone, whose reported LinkedIn profile describes her as "a creative problem-solver and effective communicator," has worked at several Hudson Valley banks. Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (MHV) currently lists Massarone as a branch manager in Woodstock, NY.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)