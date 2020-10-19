Movie Theaters Outside of NYC set to Reopen this Weekend

We've been waiting for this moment for what seems like forever. Movie theaters in and around the Hudson Valley are getting the green light to open.

Over the weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen starting on October 23rd, 2020, according to a press release.

Of course, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are rules and regulations that movie theaters will need to follow. Here are a few of the important takeaways from the press release:

Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones.

Movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity.

No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once.

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking

Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards must be met by theaters.

At this time theaters in Greene, Orange and Rockland counties are NOT allowed to reopen. However, theaters in the rest of the Hudson Valley counties can.

Back in the beginning of October, the Roosevelt Cinemas in Hyde Park (which is owned by the same owners of the Lyceum Cinemas in Red Hook and New Paltz) held a public gathering in hopes of getting Governor Cuomo's attention as they discussed the importance of small business movie theaters to local communities like ours.

Will you be heading back to the movie theaters when they open?