Are There Duplicates Across the Country of One Hudson Valley Town?

We have one, and a few other states share the name as well.

I've been to Monticello, New York a few times over the past few years and it's a fun place for a mini-getaway. It's far enough from where I live to have a nice change of scenery and it's also super fun to go to Resorts World Casino and Hotel. I was looking online and planning my next trip out that way but noticed a few different places with the name Monticello kept coming up.

Our Monticello, NY:

Some pretty cool facts are connected to it. Monticello was reportedly named after the residence of Thomas Jefferson, wow. Monticello is also the birthplace of Stanley Finch, but who exactly is he? Stanley Finch was the first director of the Bureau of Investigation, also known as the F.B.I.

There is also the Monticello Raceway and many people across the Northeast come to check it out. If you need a laugh, Monticello is also the summer home for the famous comedian of Lenny "The Chicken Man" Shultz. He's made appearances on "The Merv Griffen Show," "David Letterman," and "Laugh-in". That's a lot going on in one area.

Are there other places named Monticello across the country?

Yes, it's not just in New York. There are a few more:

Monticello, Utah

Monticello, Minnesota

Monticello, Arkansas

Monticello, Missouri

Monticello, Iowa

Monticello, Louisiana

Monticello, Mississippi

Monticello, Wisconsin

Monticello, Illinois

Woah that's a lot....have you been to any of them? Do you know more places named Monticello? Share it all with us on the station app.

