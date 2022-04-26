Art and the Hudson Valley are natural partners. Since the days of Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, local artists and artists from around the globe have traveled to the Hudson Valley region to paint because of the one-of-a-kind light. Even if you aren't an art collector, you have certainly noticed the stunning view and skies that we experience year-round.

The natural light you find in the Hudson Valley is another reason why we are a destination for Plein Air Painters. All throughout the warmer months, you can travel through many of our local trails and visit parks along the Hudson River to catch areas where many Plein Air painters take an opportunity to create a piece of art.

The Annual Plein Air Art Event at the Mohonk Preserve

Roost Studio and Art Gallery via Facebook Roost Studio and Art Gallery via Facebook loading...

One event that has grown in popularity is the Mohonk Preserves and Roost Studios, Inc.'s Plein Air day at the Testimonial Gateway Trailhead and Pin Oak Allee at 35 Route 299 near Gatehouse Road in New Paltz, New York. This year's event has been expanded and they are currently holding a call for artists.

The Plein Art Event held later this year in June will have a select group of 35 recognized Hudson Valley Artists. Artists who will spread out on the property of the Mohonk Preserve near the Gatehouse and be asked to create one or more paintings which will then be part of an auction at the end of the day to benefit both the artist and the preserve.

The Mohonk Preserve in New Paltz, New York to hold a Plein Air Art event

Roost Studio and Art Gallery Roost Studio and Art Gallery loading...

Spectators are welcome to walk the grounds and watch the artists as they create the work that will be offered at the end of the day. If you or someone you know is a local artist, there is still time to be involved in the event. If you are a collector, be sure to mark the date on your calendar for Saturday, June 11, 2022.

​Last year 24 artists participated in the day and nearly $10,000 worth of art was sold.

These National Parks are also popular places for artists to paint outside