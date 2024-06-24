Missing Sullivan County New York Children Recovered From Woods

A scary situation unfolded in Sullivan County over the weekend, but thanks to the help of first responders and law enforcement, had the best possible ending.

Two children were reported missing in the Town of Fallsburg, about eight miles outside of Monticello.

canva canva loading...

Sullivan County Sheriff's Patrol Notified of Missing Children

At approximately 6:00pm on Saturday June 22nd, in the middle of the heat wave stifling the Hudson Valley, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Patrol was called with a report of two missing children. The two, a 16-year-old female and 12-year-old male were reported missing from a residence on Rose Lane in the Town of Fallsburg.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reports that the two were last seen at their residence around 3:00pm the day prior, Friday June 21st.

canva canva loading...

Together with Fallsburgh and State Police, along with Loch Sheldrake Fire Department, a massive search of the area ensued.

Get our free mobile app

K9 and Drone Deployment in Missing Children Search

Sheriff Mike Schiff from Sullivan County reported that his deputies deployed drones to assist in the search, and also requested a K9 from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly five hours after the initial call, around 11:30pm on Saturday the 22nd, the two were located in the woods off of Reynolds Road and reported to be ok. Police indicated that the pair were slightly dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise, were in good condition and then able to be reunited with their parents.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

Sheriff Schiff was quoted in crediting 'the cooperation between the fire service and law enforcement as bringing the search to a relatively quick end.'

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State