Miracle in Croton After Devastating Crash

A crash left a heap of twisted metal and broken trees in Croton-on-Harmon Monday night, with the responding firefighters working for hours just to free the vehicle from its final resting place.

What happened to the driver, however, was nothing short of a miracle.

Crash in Croton-on-Harmon, NY

"Shortly after 7pm Monday night, Croton [emergency services] were dispatched to a reported rollover collision on Croton Point Avenue", began a post from the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department. "Units arrived on scene to find a vehicle left the roadway, striking a number of trees and becoming entangled in brush behind the Green Growler", they continued. Photos (below) show just how damaging the crash was.

Croton Emergency Response

Emergency responders needed more than two hours to saw and cut away the trees and brush from the Tesla SUV. The photo below shows the aftermath as the vehicle was finally pulled from the forest with seemingly all of its airbags deployed. It's almost unbelievable to hear the report about what happened to the driver.

Vehicle Safety

Luckily, the damage of the crash was limited to the SUV. "The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle and declined medical attention," reported the fire department. It seems miraculous that the driver survived at all, let alone escaped without injury, but it may all have to do with the vehicle he was driving.

IIHS via YouTube IIHS via YouTube loading...

Tesla Safety Ratings

The Tesla Model Y is described as a "compact sport utility vehicle" that can accelerate to 60 mph in under six seconds. It also has a five-star safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), its highest possible rating. Check out the fascinating crash-test videos below.

Tesla Crash Safety Test Videos

The red paint on the side of the crash test dummy shows where a driver or passenger's body would interact with either the vehicle or airbags. In the below front/side impact video, you can actually see the crash happen from the perspective of the driver:

