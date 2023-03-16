Does the thought of owning your own business make you smile? If so, owning this business will probably also result in your inner child rejoicing.

A Mini Family Amusement Center is for sale in Saugerties New York and the best part is that according to its listing on Loopnet.com 455 Washington Street Ext not only comes with the property and the existing attractions but apparently the equipment is part of the deal too.

Amusement Park For Sale in Saugerties, New York

You won't even have to break the bank to buy this 2.7-acre family fun center. It is currently listed for less than $500,000. If you ask me that is an unbelievable price for this family-operated outdoor family fun amusement park that has been in existence for close to 50 years. Built-in 1980 and renovated in 2016 it offers multiple attractions for all ages.

Ready to go the business already has a Go-Karts track, a Miniature Golf Course, Batting Cages an Arcade, and more. It is also in a great location near other what you would call destination sporting venues. It is on the same road as the Cantine Veterans Memorial Field and HITS-on-the-Hudson.

Hey and here is another weird idea if you don't want to run a business, you could always just buy this and keep it as your own playground. I don't know if zoning allows you to build a house on the property but this place would make an awesome backyard.

