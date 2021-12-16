Miner Trapped in the Hudson Valley Rescued

You hear some of the stories of miners from around the world trapped deep inside caves. Sometimes the rescue efforts can take weeks. It is certainly a terrifying thought that has to really touch a nerve with anyone who may suffer from claustrophobia. Not all the miners get out, sadly. Luckily, one local man needed just over an hour to be rescued after he was trapped in a quarry Tuesday afternoon.

NBC reports that the 40-year-old was trapped in a mine in Wingdale when a boulder, weighing over 40 tons, came loose and fell on the excavator he had been operating. Officials say the man was conscious when they entered the mine. NBC says that he was about 2,500 into the mine when the accident occurred. Rescuers worked together to free the man, who then was air-lifted to Westchester Medical Center with non life- threatening injuries.

Rescuers and first responders are always hard at work lending a helping hand to those in need. But sometimes the ones they save aren't always human. Officials called it a team effort when they were sent to free a deer that was stuck in between a fence in Rockland County earlier this week. This involved some extra innovation, as the device used to free the distressed wildlife has been often used through the years to help humans trapped in wreckage. ABC says that the deer got stuck in a fence in the Town of Ramapo. The officers from the Town of Ramapo Police Department were reportedly unable to free the animal, so they called for backup. Soon, the Hillcrest Fire Company was on the scene. ABC says they used the "Jaws of Life" to safely free the deer. The deer was then able to free itself, and while a bit shaken up, is said to be okay.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!