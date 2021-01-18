Million Dollar Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Hudson Valley

Two winning lottery tickets, worth a combined $3 million, were sold in the Hudson Valley.

A $1 million "second prize" for Saturday's Powerball was sold in Rockland County. The tick was sold at the Gulf Mart on Central Avenue in Pearl River, the New York State lottery reports.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 14-20-39-65-67 with a Powerball of 02, according to the New York State Lottery website. The ticket hit on all five numbers but not the Powerball.

A $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was also sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery. That ticket was for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 20-43-51-55-57, with Mega Ball 4, according to the New York State Lottery website.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

The ticket hit on all five of the lotto numbers, 20-43-51-55-57, but did not hit the Mega Ball. Had the ticket also had the Mega Ball number of 4, the ticket sold in Middletown would have been worth $447,000 million.

It's unclear who has the winning tickets. If you have a winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice:

To claim your prize, you will need the original ticket. For your protection, sign the back of your winning ticket and keep it safe because it is a bearer instrument. Options - Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers - Redeem directly at a local Prize Center - Mail it to the Lottery What you need To redeem your prize, you will need to provide Your winning ticket

A filled-out Claim Form

A valid government-issued ID

