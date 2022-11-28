The fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to mobile fire departments, the holiday weekend came to end in Mystic Connecticut with a devasting fire that started around 9 p.m. Sunday night. According to WRGB and NBC 10, multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a massive 4-alarm fire at the Mystic Seaport.

Mystic Seaport in Connecticut on Fire

According to Mystic Fire Department Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr, local 911 received a call at 8:56 p.m. Sunday night to report smoke coming from a building in the area of 2 Washington Street near the Mystic Marine. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a building and said that because of the wind the fire was rapidly spreading.

The wind-driven fire was fiercely fought by multiple fire departments including the Mystic Fire Department which deployed its fire boat to provide water to firefighters fighting the fire. Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions while the fire was still active. Chief Manfredi said those explosions were possibly propane tanks exploding inside a few businesses that were located in one of the buildings.

Sal DiPressi/Facebook Sal DiPressi/Facebook loading...

Manfredi also said that the fire was reportedly under control at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning and that the building where firefighters think the fire started was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No civilians were injured in the fire but one firefighter was and was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

The fire department has begun an investigation into how the fire started and is expected to give more details once the investigation is completed. As those details become available we will update this article.

