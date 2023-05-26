After the shocking and very sudden closure of a popular Hudson Valley salon and day spa earlier this month, an announcement came this week that is promising for former clients, customers and gift card holders.

Marlene Weber Salon and Day Spa Suddenly Closes in Early May

Just days before Mother's Day, a Hudson Valley-based salon and spa that has been serving the area for more than four decades suddenly closed for good and without notice. Customers, people with scheduled appointments, and many people who had gift certificates they were waiting to use were concerned.

Marlene Weber Salon and Day Spa, which operated in Poughkeepsie for 40+ years, was a hot topic of conversation over the past month after closing their doors quite suddenly. Many current and former clients vocalized their concerns in local social media groups, asking if anyone had heard anything, or knew about where their favorite hairdresser or esthetician would be working.

All traces of the salon and spa on the internet seemed to have been erased in the days following the closure, with the official website showing an error message, and the social media pages vanishing from social media searches.

Though the Facebook page is still gone, Marlene Weber's Instagram is up and running, and the official website is back with a message from Marlene herself.

Marlene Weber Issues Message, Information About Upcoming Appointments and Unused Gift Cards

A number of Hudson Valley residents have continued to inquire what was going on with appointments and services scheduled at Marlene Weber, and what would happen to their unused gift certificates. A few local salons and spas generously offered to honor gift cards for a limited time and others took on former Marlene Weber staff.

Just today, May 25th, Marlene Weber posted an update to her website, and shared the post on Instagram with an update about both gift certificates and appointments titled 'honoring your investment':

Oasis MediSpa will now be honoring all valid Marlene Weber gift cards and spa services at their location in Poughkeepsie.

