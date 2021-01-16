Mark Your Calendars for January’s Full Wolf Moon

Stargazers, get ready for a full moon coming our way. If you’re reading this, chances are that you love the sun, moon and stars just as much as I do. It’s always interesting to learn about the solar system and astrology since its ever changing. There’s going to be a series of full moons during 2021, one starting this month for January.

The Wolf Moon also known as the Hunger Moon and Snow Moon is arriving. The Wolf Moon gets its name from the idea of wolves howling at the moon. This will be the second full moon since winter has started and arrives every January. On January 27th and 28th, we can be on the lookout for the glowing moon shining bright in the night sky. It seems that it will have a yellow and orange glow to it as it rises. This full moon is will be in Cancer.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac and NASA always keep us on our toes when it comes to the research behind the full moons. Its pretty neat that the Old Farmer’s Almanac actually has an option that you can search the full moons just by entering your address.

I’ve always wanted to purchase a telescope to stargaze and spend time looking at the moon. If you have any suggestions on this, I would love to hear.

Where are you planning to see the moon from? Whether you’re inside your home, on the deck or in the woods, be sure to share pictures or stories with us below.

Happy Gazing!