Pot Infused Pizza and Other Food Could Become a Thing in New York

As state lawmakers continue to scramble with recreational marijuana and its eventual distribution to the public, a few culinary ideas may have sprung. Could the state of New York soon allow cannabis-infused pizza and other food products as well as packaged edibles sold at local eateries? Looks like the politicians are trying to put their heads together on this one.

After all, there are already marijuana flavored chicken wings being sold in New Jersey.

The New York Post is reporting that state lawmakers are contemplating whether restaurants will be allowed to serve marijuana products with their food. Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesman for the state Office of Cannabis Management, told the Post that there have been discussions about this very topic. However, he goes on to say, "the regulations regarding infused food products have not been released yet." So, it appears the answer is still up in the air. But hopefully soon.

Meanwhile, while the officials continue to iron out the fine details, some of the more creative cooks have already been garnishing their dishes with some extra green stuff.

Some in New York initially felt the process to open dispensaries statewide could go well into 2023 given all the levels of bureaucracy and paperwork. Chris Alexander, the Office of Cannabis Management's Executive Director, told WNYT that he feels that we could start seeing some of these new businesses opening in New York as early as late 2022. NBC says that regulations for the state's marijuana market could begin by summer 2022. The wait may not be as long as some first predicted. Of course, many questions still remain. For example, how close could a new dispensary be to a school or church? What cities and towns may opt in or out?

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

Weed Legalized Nationwide?

As of April 2022, 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes. In early April, a bill, led by New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, passed in the House that would legalize weed nationwide on a federal level. However, the chances of the bill passing in the Senate remain fairly low, according to CNBC.