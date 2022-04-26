Holy Smokes: Is a Cannabis Dispensary Finally Coming to New Paltz, NY?

When I first heard about the legalization of recreational cannabis in New York state, my first thought was "guess I'm going to New Paltz". Between stores like the Groovy Blueberry, KonTiki, and even Likwid, the culture of New Paltz seemed primed to welcome a marijuana dispensary. I'm still shocked that it hasn't happened, but that may be (finally) changing soon.

TownofNewPaltz.org TownofNewPaltz.org loading...

Cannabis Dispensary in New Paltz, NY

The Town of New Paltz, NY recently reviewed plans for their first marijuana dispensary. Paul Larios, the senior project engineer for the proposed Farmer's Choice Dispensary recently submitted plans for review. Included in the submission was a longform environmental assessment, a project narrative, and a site plan that includes architectural plans. The application was submitted back in March for an April 11th review.

Dispensary Location in New Paltz, NY

The proposed site for Farmer's Choice Dispensary is 1 Old Rte. 299, right off the thruway in New Paltz, NY. Luckily, that's just down the street from Orale Mexico restaurant, so you're only a few steps from a burrito after to buy a few grams of your favorite green.

TownofNewPaltz.org The proposed design for Farmer's Choice Dispensary (TownofNewPaltz.org) loading...

Recreational Marijuana in the Hudson Valley

Since recreational cannabis was made legal in New York State, businesses have been rushing to be some of the the first in the Hudson Valley to be able to sell it to consumers. While New York dispensaries currently only carry the full-strength cannabis for medical patients, recreational sales are coming soon. It looks like the proposal from Farmer's Choice had a positive reception as well, with the future New Paltz location currently listed on their website as "coming soon". There are also dispensaries already established all across the Hudson Valley with something for everyone. Check them out below.

5 Cannabis Dispensaries in the Hudson Valley