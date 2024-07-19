Manhattan Park Goers To Fight Proposed New Casino

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

At a time when many prefer to experience all the excitement and thrill of a casino virtually through laptops, tablets, and mobiles, a physical casino development in Hudson Yards is facing strong opposition.

A proposed casino development in Hudson Yards is facing opposition from Friends of the High Line, a nonprofit that operates the nearby elevated park. The organization is concerned about the project's impact on the High Line and surrounding area, citing potential issues such as obstructed views, negative environmental effects, and the sheer scale of the development.

Specifically, the proposed 200-foot podium, which would house the casino and a skyscraper hotel, is proving to be a very sensitive development. Friends of the High Line argue that this structure would block views of the city from the park alongside creating long shadows that could harm local businesses.

There's also the question of profitability in an age where online casinos are thriving, and leaving their brick-and-mortar counterparts feeling a little bit dated, and not always pulling in the revenue they once were. From crypto casinos to anonymous poker sites where players can learn their craft in a secure and private online environment while playing for massive sums of money, it's clear that online gambling has the upper hand in the betting market.

The proposed Manhattan development, led by Related Companies and Wynn Resorts, also includes residential and office towers. If approved, it could be completed by as early as 2030. However, the opposition from Friends of the High Line could significantly impact the project's approval process. The organization's influence and the concerns raised about the project's impact could lead to modifications or even the cancellation of the proposed development.

Friends of the High Line, a nonprofit that operates the nearby elevated park, is strongly opposing the proposed casino development in Hudson Yards. They are concerned that the project, particularly the massive 200,000-square-foot, 20-story podium, would significantly detract from the High Line experience.

Alan van Capelle, the park group's executive director, vividly described the podium as akin to six Costco warehouses, each one on top of the other. He emphasized the potential damage this structure could cause to the park's aesthetic appeal and visitor experience.

The High Line is not just a popular attraction but also an economic driver, generating an estimated $50 million annually in local spending, according to a 2019 report. The potential negative impact of the proposed development on this revenue stream adds another layer of concern for the park group.

While Related Companies emphasizes the economic benefits and job creation potential of their Hudson Yards development, Friends of the High Line remains firm in their opposition, citing concerns about the project's impact on the park. The nonprofit is particularly worried about the massive podium planned for the casino and hotel, believing it would significantly detract from the High Line experience.

The park group's stance is significant, as their approval is crucial for obtaining one of the coveted state licenses to operate a full-fledged casino in New York City. Local leaders, including state senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, acknowledge the weight of the group's opinion and view their opposition as a reflection of broader community concerns.

To highlight their concerns, the nonprofit opened a western portion of the park ahead of schedule, allowing visitors to visualize the potential loss. Alan van Capelle clarified that they are not against development or even a casino in principle, but the current proposal's scale and design are unacceptable.

However, the economic benefits of the project, particularly the promise of thousands of jobs, are a powerful counterargument. Gary LaBarbera, the president of the Building and Construction Trades Council, emphasizes the potential positive impact on employment.

The casino aspect of the project highlights the lucrative potential of New York's untapped gambling market. Yet, it has also faced public pushback, with concerns raised about its impact on housing, traffic, and the overall community character.

Community groups and local politicians are wary of the proposal, with concerns about the reduction in housing units and the deviation from the original 2009 plan. Despite Related Companies offering an alternative plan without a casino, it still includes the contentious podium.

With the state gaming board expected to announce the winning casino proposals by the end of 2025, the clock is ticking for bidders to secure public support and address community concerns.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.