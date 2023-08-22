Man Killed After Harley Gets Pinned Under Truck In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are trying to figure out how a motorcycle ended up underneath a pick-up truck.

On Monday, New York State Police reported a fatal crash in Orange County

State Troopers respond to a fatal crash in the town of Deerpark, Orange County, New York

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, New York State Police troopers from the Greenville barracks in Orange County responded to the intersection of State Route 209 and Third Street in the town of Deerpark for a report of a motorcycle/pick-up collision.

Arriving officers found a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle underneath a 2013 Toyota Tundra.

Police believe the Toyota pick-up truck driver was traveling north on Route 209 trying to make a left turn. The motorcycle was traveling south and also making a left turn.

The truck and Harley-Davidson collided and the motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike.

New Jersey Man Killed In Crash in Orange County

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 54-year-old David J. Castner, age 54 from Highland Lakes, New Jersey.

When troopers arrived he was receiving medical attention from Cuddeback Fire Department Medics, Port Jervis Ambulance EMS, and Port Jervis Police Officers.

Castner was transported by Port Jervis Ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

