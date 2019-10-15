Man Assaulted in Poughkeepsie Parking Lot, Police Say

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reports the arrest of Robert E. Shannon following a report of a male that was assaulted.

On October 13, at approximately 11:16 p.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to the parking lot of 59 Burnette Boulevard for a report of a male with a head injury.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that a male struck him in the head with a metal object following a verbal argument.

The suspect, Shannon, was located walking away from the scene and taken into custody. The metal object used in the assault was identified as a tire pressure gauge and was located at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries. Shannon was charged with Assault in the second-degree. He was arraigned released to Probation.

He is due back in Town of Poughkeepsie Court at a later date

