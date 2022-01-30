Do These 7 Things to Make Your Car Roadworthy in New York State

There are just a few things that you need to do before you/ can get your car ready to hit the road. Maybe its been a few years since you have had to go through this, here is a reminder of exactly what you will need to do to get that car on the road, and start driving.

The following info is for persons who have bought the vehicle, not for ones who have been given a car.

Get the car (or vehicle)

Get your the car insured. The DMV will need to see proof of insurance before you can register it. This proof can be a paper copy or a digital form on your smart device.

Get your papers together. You will need the bill of sale, and/or signed title showing the previous owner and their signature. You will also need to fill out the form Statement of Transaction Sale or Gift DTF-802, this form is because you will need to pay sales tax on the purchase of your car.

Double check that you have all of your paperwork. That the paperwork is signed by yourself and the seller (just the forms that need it). Also make sure you have your photo id.

You will need to bring your payment. This can be cash, check or credit card. No payment, no registration.

After you leave the DMV, with your plates, you will be given a temporary inspection sticker. Place that sticker in the window of the car and then you have 10-days to get your car inspected.

Put the license plates on your car, both the front and rear plate on your car.

