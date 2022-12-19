Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns

It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver.

Fatal Accident on I-84 in Greenville, NY

There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.

Tractor Trailer Accidents on I-84 in New York

The accident comes on the heels of another recent tractor trailer crash on I-84, when a truck carrying large quantities of lumber overturned on the interstate, completely obstructing the roadway (below). Luckily, the driver involved escaped with only minor injuries.

Truck Crashes in New York

There has been a growing feeling in the Hudson Valle that there has been an increase in large truck crashes in recent months. Multiple garbage trucks have overturned as well, snarling traffic on Route 17 (below) as well as an incident at the Mid-Hudson Bridge on 44/55.

Driver Safety in the Hudson Valley

The winter months only add to the likelihood of dangerous road conditions in the Hudson Valley, and drivers are urged to be cautious. Some safety starts even before you hit the road; check out the best snow and ice removal hacks for your vehicle below.

