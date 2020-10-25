Lowe’s Delivering Christmas Trees this Holiday Season

We're not quite ready for the winter holidays, but a little preparation goes a long way.

I don't need to be the one to tell you, but this holiday season is going to be a lot different. When it comes to celebrating and travel who knows what will be "discouraged" or not. With that being said, it COVID-19 won't stop us from getting into the holiday spirit at home.

If you're masking up and safely going out to get your Christmas trees and decorations, that's great. Wash your hands, follow social distancing rules and have fun.

However, if you're opting to stay home there are still ways you can get your fresh Christmas tree delivered to your home.

For the first time ever Lowe's stores across the country are offering Christmas tree deliveries. CNN.com explains:

The new service is part of Lowe's broader revamp of its annual holiday sales event that includes selling more home goods and other items people wouldn't normally associate with the home improvement retailer.

Starting on Friday, October 30th, 2020, Lowe's customers can order fresh-cut trees and wreaths online or at Lowe's store location and have it delivered. Delivery is free for purchases over $45.

Lowe's is also changing up their yearly holiday say. This year they're kicking off a little earlier than years past. The Lowe's Season of Savings will start this Thursday, October 22nd with items like small kitchen appliances and workout equipment.

I'm usually a "Day-after-Halloween-Christmas-Decorator" and this year is no exception. We need a little extra cheer, so why not get started a few weeks early.

When will you be getting your Christmas tree or start decorating this year?