We’re smack in the middle of the fall season and the Hudson Valley is celebrating with all kinds of fall festivals and harvest festivals. It’s a very festive time around here, and the residents of the Hudson Valley love a good party. The hard part is finding out where the festivals are and deciding which celebrations to attend. Maybe I can help you with that. Here are some pretty cool fall festivals that happen to be this weekend right here in the Hudson Valley.

The Ulster County Italian Festival is back for 2021, and it’s this Sunday, Oct. 10 from 11AM - 8PM on the Kingston Waterfront. This is one of Ulster County’s most popular festivals with Italian music, children’s activities, food and craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, and street performers. The festival is free to attend.

The Town of Wappingers is holding Carnifall, a four day community event that kicks off tonight at 6PM and runs through this Monday at Brexel-Schlathaus Park. There will be live music, food trucks, carnival rides, vendors, games and activities for the whole family, a community day parade, bonfire, and fireworks on Sunday night.

The Fall Festival at the Reformed Church in Saugerties is also back for 2021. The festival will be held tomorrow, Oct. 9, from 9AM - 3Pm at the church on 173 Main Street. In addition to family fun, there will be an indoor and outdoor yard sale with household items, furniture, books, toys and much more. You’ll also be able to pick up mums for your fall garden.

The Newburgh Greekfest is today through Sunday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Fullerton Avenue in Newburgh. This has always been a fun weekend, and this year will be no exception. Greek food, beverages, and desserts, Greek music and dancing. It’s good to see the Greekfest back after having to take last year off.

Hudson Valley Farm and Flea at Museum Village on Rte. 17M in Monroe tomorrow from 10AM - 4PM. If you love the idea of buying local, you’ll love this celebration. You’ll get to meet the Hudson Valley’s finest makers, artisans, farmers, and vintage collectors all in one place in one day.

Those are just a few of the cool festivals around the Hudson Valley this weekend. I’m sure that just about every farm (and there are hundreds of them) is having some kind of fall celebration from pumpkin picking to hot apple cider donuts to corn mazes and more. Try Barton Orchards in Poughquag, Minard’s Family Farm in Clintondale, or Dogwood Acres Family Farm in Middletown.

However you decide to celebrate the season, the Hudson Valley is one of the best places in the country to do it, so live it up.

