Longtime Hudson Valley Police Detective Dies ‘Unexpectedly’
The Hudson Valley is mourning a police detective who died "unexpectedly" after over 45-years in law enforcement.
On Tuesday, the Town of Fishkill Police Department announced on Facebook longtime detective Ted Alston died on Monday.
"It's with deep sadness we announce the passing of one of our own, Detective Ted 'Teddy' Alston. Teddy passed away unexpectedly from a medical complication," Town of Fishkill Police Department wrote.
Alston retired as a detective with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department after 35 years of service and then worked as a detective for over 10 years in the Town of Fishkill.
"His everyday smile and humor will be missed by all especially his brothers and sisters in blue," Town of Fishkill Police Department said.
Funeral arrangements will be posted on the Town of Fishkill Police Department Facebook page once they are available, officials say.
"Ted “Teddy” Alston served and sacrificed for the people of Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. He dedicated 45 years to law enforcement and our community will always be grateful for his selfless service. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, colleagues and all those in law enforcement," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said.
