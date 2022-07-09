I don't know who needs to hear this but Little Debbie has turned their iconic treats into ice cream flavors and the internet is losing its mind.

It is no secret that I have a sweet tooth. Is that just a way of saying I have an addiction to sugar? Is that technically sugar coating things? Well if it is sugar-coated, I will probably eat it.

I'm not alone though with the need for excess sugar. According to Addiction Centers, around 75% of Americans consume more sugar than they should.

Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors

Little Debbie apparently has an ice cream now and I think I have given up on achieving a ripped beach body for the summer. Look at this magnificent sight. Here is the trinity.

What is the quality like?

I haven't tried the ice cream yet but I will say that the company making these flavors is highly reputable. It looks like Hudsonville Ice Cream is making them. It sounds like a company from right here in New York but they are actually a Michigan-based company. As someone who grew up in Michigan, I can strongly affirm that if the Midwest knows anything better than New York, it is milk and ice cream.

Hudsonville makes all of the classic Little Debbie cake flavors from Cosmic Brownies to Zebra Cakes and there are plenty of flavors in between. These small pints can be found at the Walmart in Fishkill, New York.

You can only have one. Which one are you grabbing?

