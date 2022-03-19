Local Performers with No Experience Offered Big Break at LEGOLAND

If you've always wanted to entertain the crowd but didn't know how to break into showbiz, this could be your big opportunity.

Right now LEGOLAND New York is preparing for opening day on April 8 and they're scouring the Hudson Valley in search of talent.

The Hudson Valley theme park announced this winter that it has added two new performance venues in LEGO City and the LEGO Pirates areas of the park. That, combined with the amphitheater already in service near LEGO Castle and an army of costumed characters and entertainers roaming the park, means that LEGOLAND New York is going to need even more talented individuals to entertain the crowds during their second year of operation.

This week, LEGOLAND New York announced open call auditions for people who have talent acting, singing, dancing or just being able to interact with guests in character. The casting call will take place on March 21 at the theme park from 9am to 6pm.

While those who are auditioning are welcome to prepare a monologue, song or dance routine, it's not required to be considered for an entertainment position. Everyone who applies will be asked to perform "a short simple improvisational activity" that's designed to demonstrate your ability to interact with guests in a fun way. This appears to be the most important requirement for snagging one of the coveted entertainment positions.

While you don't need to prepare a routine, a headshot and resume are both strongly encouraged. The auditions will last about 15 minutes, but applicants are asked to allow an hour to complete the entire process.

LEGOLAND New York will be accepting walk-ins all day, but if you'd like to reserve an audition time you can lock in a slot by signing up on their website.