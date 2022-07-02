Local Firehouse to Hose You Down and Feed You Hotdogs All Summer

A Hudson Valley fire department is inviting the community to come by the firehouse and play under the hose.

Summertime can get oppressive in the Hudson Valley. The heat and humidity can make it hard to even go outside to get the mail. And if you don't have air conditioning, it's almost impossible to find any relief from the brutal conditions.

One local fire department is giving some relief to local residents this summer by cooling them down and throwing a barbecue. The Red Hook Fire Company has announced that they will be launching "Cool Down With a Hot Dog" events throughout the summer. The firefighters are inviting everyone to the firehouse where they will be turning on the hose on one of their trucks and spraying anyone who needs a little relief from the heat.

The announcement says that "kids of all ages" can run under the sprinkler and cool off before enjoying some food with the firefighters.

After you run your errands or other activities you and your family can stop down to the firehouse to relax, grab a snack and cool off. Our restrooms will be available for changing into bathing suits.

Unsplash/Kelsey Todd Unsplash/Kelsey Todd loading...

The fire company will be grilling hot dogs and setting out chips and soda to turn the event into a full-out party.

This creative way to give back to the community and is being applauded by local residents. Kids will certainly be delighted getting doused by a real fire truck and parents can appreciate not having to plan another lunch for the kids. What better way to spend a hot day?

The events will take place on specific days throughout the summer. To find out dates and times, be sure to follow The Red Hook Fire Company on Facebook.