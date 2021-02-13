Local Finds to Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa

It’s the time of year that we may feel the need of a pick me up. Whether we choose to change our hair, treat ourselves to something nice or redo a room in our home, just do it. Personally, I always feel the need to get away, recharge and soak in the sun for a few days during the winter months. Some of my friends enjoy redoing a room in their home or redecorating a space.

Here are some ways to turn your bathroom into the ultimate spa by supporting Hudson Valley businesses.

Add a plant

If you want your place to look and feel alive, simply grab a plant or two. Green is a healing color and plants are from nature that will give your bathroom an earthy vibe.

Maples Farm and Garden Center

749 Route 17M Middletown, NY 10940

Purchase essential oils

I love adding essential oils into my warm bubble baths. The relaxing scents can also be applied to diffusers and certain ones can be put on topically.

The Leaf NY

498 Main Street, Beacon NY 12508

Brighten up your space with paint

Whether your home spa could a fresh coat of white paint or add in a new color, it’ll make all the difference. The color of a room could set the mood for any occasion.

Scott’s Corner Hardware

1037 17-K Montgomery, NY 12549

Treat yourself to bath bombs or fizzles

I see more and more local places offering homemade bath bombs and it makes me happy. The ones that are made locally usually have less additives and more natural ingredients.

The Bath Bar Hudson Valley

5 Dennis Rd Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Which one of these ideas influences you to change up your bathroom?! Share with us below.