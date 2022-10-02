Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...

Where will the car show be going on?

My mouth is already watering just talking about it, the car show will be happening at East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus & Deli. Anyone who has been there knows the food is absolutely amazing and I've personally been to a car show there and it's a very fun way to spend the evening.

When will the car be happening? Is there more to it?

The car show will be happening on Monday October 17th and the rain date will be October 24th. Sounds like a lot of fun things are planned for it, there will be trunk or treat, vendors, costumes and a Halloween party. Go get your spook on...

East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus & Deli is located on 576 Old Hopewell Road in Hopewell Junction and if you go to the car show please send us a picture on the station app and show us some costumes.

