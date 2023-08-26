Visit Stunning ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ Just Minutes from New York

Summer might be coming to a close, but that shouldn't stop you from taking just one more road trip.

Just minutes from the New York state border is one of the most breath-taking sights in the northeast. Quite literally a "bridge to nowhere", adventure-seekers are encouraged to explore one of the tallest train viaducts in the country, half of which was destroyed by a tornado nearly 20 years ago.

The Kinzua Viaduct Near the New York Border

The Kinzua Viaduct, a former train viaduct that spanned 2,053 feet across the Kinzua Gorge in Mt Jewlett, PA, is a hidden gem rarely known to Hudson Valley hikers. After a tornado demolished half of the structure in 2003 (much of the twisted metal still remains at the bottom of the gorge), park officials decided to turn lemons to lemonade, and the idea for a skywalk was born.

Kinzua Bridge State Park

The viaduct is located in Kinzua Bridge State Park, just 20 minutes south of the New York state border. The 339-acre park offers visitors the opportunity to not only investigate the ruins of the former bridge from an observation deck (above), but to walk along the remaining 600 feet of train tracks high over the gorge as well. There's even a glass window built into the floor of the bridge to stare down at the ground more than 300 feet beneath (below).

In addition to the impressive skyway, Kinzua State Park has hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, and even opportunities to fish for trout. Make reservations, check park hours, and learn more about of of New York's closest neighboring state parks here, and check out some beautiful hikes a little closer to home below.

