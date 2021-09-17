Kingston Waterfront’s Most Popular Festival Is Back for 2021

Last year it felt as if every article I wrote included the words postponed, canceled, closed, called off and out of business. Not very pleasant words, but they described exactly what was happening in the Hudson Valley, the state, the country and the rest of the world. It’s so refreshing to be able to tell you about things that actually ARE happening.

One of those things is the wildly popular Ulster County Italian Festival, back at the Kingston Waterfront on Sunday, Oct. 10. From 11AM - 8PM. Enjoy authentic Italian music from talented performers like Angela Bruni, Cory Pesaturo and many more. There will also be plenty of fun activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy including children’s activities, delicious food and craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest and street performers. Sounds awesome, doesn’t it?

Shuttle buses to the festival will be available at Kingston Point, the Kingston Plaza and the Cornell Street municipal parking lot. And one of the best parts? The festival is free. But spend money, because it goes to a great cause. Proceeds from the festival will go to the Ulster County Italian American Foundation’s annual education awards and community grants programs.

It’s great that all of our favorite festivals and events are back. It’s been a long year and a half, and we’re all itching to get out there and have some fun. Mangia!

