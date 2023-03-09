180 Degree Views and Olympic Size Pool For Sale in Ulster

With easy access to Kingston and Woodstock this million dollar property is sure to stun buyers. There's no shortage of amazing homes in the Hudson Valley and each one is unique in their own way. Each one seems to have a special characteristic and this next property definitely has two that stand out.

What beautiful home is for sale in Kingston, NY?

Wow, the home is absolutely spectacular. The home is almost 4,000 square feet, has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in it. It also is on a quiet dead-end road, has solar panels and a walk-up attic in the garage that could be a great extra space for someone. However, this next thing is one of the best things about the property...

Stunning pool in Ulster County, NY:

I would NEVER leave this pool. How stunning is it? The pool is a 40 by 20 HEATED salt water pool that gives you ample opportunity to enjoy it during the wacky 4 seasons here. Again, you'd have to pull me out there to go anywhere.

Beautiful views in Ulster County, NY:

The second best thing about this property is the beautiful view you will have, It literally looks like the home was build perfectly to maximize the view. The home provides an 180-degree view of the Hudson Valley and border the Bluestone Wild Forest, Wow...

Even more details:

We need to talk a peak inside, The home was built in 2010 and has red oak floors throughout it. It has a nice blend of being modern, but it also feels very homey.

The home is located on 157 E Ridge Drive in Kingston, NY12401. The current listing price is $1, 095,000 and it comes with 2.2 acres. What a fabulous buy for the right buyer.

