Popular Dog Park Located in Kingston, NY Closed Due to Damage

The staff is currently trying to repair the damage that was done. The warm weather is finally here in the Hudson Valley and everyone is trying to spend as much time as they can outside. There are tons of cool places to go whether it's on a hiking trail, on a lake, or at local parks. The Kingston Point Park is a great place to visit and residents really enjoy using the dog parks. However, residents might be disappointed because the large dog park there has been closed until further notice.

Why is the large dog park at Kingston Point Park closed?

According to Facebook, snapping turtle nesting areas in the field caused this to happen and have caused damage to the area. The staff is repairing the damage that has been done to the fence and is working on relocating the snapping turtle eggs. Hopefully, it's easy to fix and not too expensive.

How long will the repair take?

Right now there is no official answer for this, but it doesn't seem like it will take long. The post also pointed out that the small dog park is still open and can be used. That's at least something positive out of the bad news.

When do snapping turtles lay eggs?

Snapping turtles are something to be aware of here in the Hudson Valley and recently there's been a lot of calls about them. It can be a bit scary if you run into them or their eggs and many people don't know what to do if that happens. Don't stress, we have your official snapping turtle guide for the Hudson Valley.

We hope the dog park opens up soon and we'll keep you posted on any updates about it.

