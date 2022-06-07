Are you a reader? A person who is not only reading one or two books at a time but then also has a stack of books that you will read when you have time? I see meme's often that say things like 'better to have too many books and too little time than to have too much time and no book.'

Over the last few months, there have been increasing actions to try to remove or 'ban' certain books from libraries, schools, and retail shelves. However, if you are truly a reader, nothing (especially the opinion of someone else) will keep you from reading a book, any book.

Get our free mobile app

What is this book fair that I keep hearing about in Kingston, NY?

stack of books on the shelf Olegk1986 loading...

The premise behind this upcoming 'Banned Book Fair' is to keep in mind (and in some cases, remind people of) the First Amendment. This is the one that affords certain protections of free speech. Free speech is not limited to audible words, but to also the written word. If you are pro-letting people decide for themselves, possibly this book fair might be one for you to check out.

Where is the banned book fair being held in Kingston, NY?

Stack of books in a library, Stockholm, Sweden Keith Levit loading...

The banned book fair is being held at the Old Dutch Church's Bethany Hall in Kingston, NY from 10 am to 3 pm, on July 2, 2022. Yes, there will be books available from two popular book stores that are in Kingston, but you will be able to swap your banned books for others, as well as converse with other book enthusiasts.

How can you get more information, or find out more about the 'banned books?'

Google To Digitize Books From Prominent Libraries Getty Images loading...

You can reach out to the Old Dutch Church, via their Facebook or by calling them at (845) 338-6759. Don't forget to bring a banned book so you can participate in the 'banned book exchange.' Happy Reading.

Little Free Libraries Hide in Plain Site

Upstate New York's Fabulous, Fantastic Carnegie Libraries The great industrialist Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) decided in the last years of his life to give his money away. And it was a ton of money! It is estimated Carnegie gave away 90% of his $350,000,000 fortune. Carnegie Libraries are a wonderful testament to this great man. He donated funds to build 2,500 public libraries all across the country. More than half of them are still standing. Here are some of the best ones to be found in Upstate New York.