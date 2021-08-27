Kerhonkson Area Mourns the Loss of a Pillar of the Community

The Ulster County town fondly remembers a life taken way too soon.

If you've spent anytime in the Kerhonkson area over the years, the odds say that you've probably enjoyed a drink, maybe some food at the bar Hot Shotz, located right in the middle of the small Ulster County town. The bar is well known throughout the community as a place that was always home to a great time, and even more, it was home to one of the most charitable and giving people the area has ever seen.

Danielle "Shotz" was according to many friends, a "powerhouse of a great woman", an "icon", an incredible wife, and a loving mom. According to numerous social media posts, the passing of Danielle “Shotz” Kearney-Freer has left many people struggling to find words to express their heartbreak.

The Ellenville Fire District posted, "Our town and the surrounding areas lost a Icon, a pillar of our community yesterday. The woman who coordinated and started the annual Back the Blue, and the annual Celebrate our heroes has gone home to be with God. Danielle Shotz you left a hole that will probably never be filled. Your charitable contributions to the Law enforcement, fire service and ems communities will forever be missed. Fly high Danielle, and watch over us from above. Our sincere condolences to her family."

Danielle's grieving husband Mike spoke from his heart on Facebook today saying, "My friends Please don't put off things! Danielle & I put off so many things putting work first. We planned on doing them now! We just paid off the bar and had so many things we wanted to do. We don't get any do overs. If i could go back in time its the only thing I would change!

Live your life. Hug your loved ones. Never have to regret not doing something! Please don't make these mistakes. Danielle hunny I love you so much."

Rest in Peace Danielle and thank you for doing so much for the Hudson Valley.

