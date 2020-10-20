John Oliver Comes To Town With Camera Crew in Tow

Talk show host, John Oliver, made good on his promise and came to visit in spectacular fashion.

The host of HBO's Last Week Tonight has had an ongoing "feud" with the nearby city of Danbury, just over the border from the Hudson Valley in Connecticut. The war of words began over the summer when Oliver was discussing jury selection. The conversation shifted to Connecticut, and that's when the host suddenly went off.

If you're going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because (and this is true) F--- You Danbury!

Danbury's mayor, Mark Boughton, hilariously responded by offering to name the town's sewage treatment plant after Oliver. In Facebook video the mayor explained that he chose the sewer plant because, just like the host, "it's full of s---."

On the next week's show, Oliver called the Mayor's bluff and demanded that he keep his promise of naming the plant after him. The HBO host sweetened the pot, offering $55,000 to local charities if Oliver's name was put on the municipal building.

After a tense virtual town board meeting, the decision was made to allow the name change, but only if Oliver would show up in person to be at the dedication ceremony.

Oliver agreed to the terms, and brought a camera crew with him to Danbury for his first segment filmed outside his basement since the beginning of the pandemic. Mayor Boughton posted a photo of John Oliver captioned with the words "Great and glorious visit by Mr. John Oliver."

You can watch Oliver's triumphant visit to Danbury and the sewer plant's dedication in the second part of Sunday's segment posted below.