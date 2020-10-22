Job Fair Coming to Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers

With so many folks out of work these days, it's great to see a local Hudson Valley company looking for new employees.

With four locations across the Hudson Valley the folks over at Adams Fairacre Farms are one of the biggest companies around and being big, means they are always looking to fill a job or two and that's exactly what they're looking to do this Saturday at one of their locations.

The Adams store located off of route 9 in Wappingers Falls is holding an in-person job fair this Saturday October 24th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. SO if you're out of work or looking to maybe switch careers Adams could be the place for you.

Some of the full time positions that they are looking to fill according to their website include, full time baker, full time bakery associate, and full time prepared food supervisor. All full time positions at Adams give employees benefits including, medical, dental, vision, chiropractic, life, 401(k), 401(k) match, paid vacation, holidays and personal/sick days and probably the best benefit of all, a 20% employee discount.

They are also looking to fill some part-time positions as well including, part time cheese associate, and part time deli associate. Part time positions also offer some benefits if the employee works 20 hours or more a week. Those benefits include, 401(k), 401(k) match, paid vacation and holidays, and a 20% employee discount.

If you're looking for seasonal work Adams has that to including, seasonal candy shop associate, seasonal dishwasher, and seasonal prepared food associate. If you can't make the in-person job fair this weekend, you can also apply for these jobs online here.