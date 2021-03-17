Jackpot Winning ‘Take 5′ Ticket Sold in HV: Do You Have It?

A winning lottery ticket was sold right here in the Hudson Valley.

The New York Lottery announced that there were three winners in Saturday's big Take 5 drawing. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Players pick five numbers and can win the jackpot if they match the five numbers on their ticket to the winning five-number combination drawn.

On Saturday, March 13 the numbers were 2, 9, 20, 21 and 25.

It turns out that there were three winners who chose the correct combination, meaning that each ticket holder will receive $21,775.50. Tickets were sold in Elmhurst, Depew and Newburgh, NY.

If you purchased your Take 5 lottery ticket in Newburgh, you may want to check your numbers. You could be a big winner!

The winning Hudson Valley ticket was purchased at the Newburgh Oasis at 367 Broadway. It's unclear if the winner has stepped forward yet, but they don't really need to rush. According to the New York State Lottery, winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

In January another Take 5 winning ticket was sold in Orange County. This time, however, there was just one winner. The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in New Windsor. That jackpot was worth $54,844.50. Just a few days earlier, another winning ticket was sold in Campbell Hall at the C & G Plus Country Store.

If you're wondering if it matters where you buy your lottery ticket, we have a list of the luckiest lottery retailers in the Hudson Valley. These are the 24 locations spots that have a history of pumping out winning numbers.

