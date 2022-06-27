Hudson Valley County One of The Healthiest in The U.S.

Over the past couple of years, more and more people have started to pay more attention to their health. One county in Upstate New York is taking it very seriously but do they have an advantage?

How can someone live a healthy lifestyle?

It's obviously about taking care of yourself like eating well and exercising regularly. It might seem like a common sense solution but it is a little more complex than that. Money may not be the key to happiness but there is plenty of evidence that suggests that money can make you live longer and healthier.

According to the AARP, people with money have access to healthier food, better health care, and they even may have lower stress levels.

U.S. News released a list of the healthiest counties in America. The list ranked these communities based on things like infrastructure, economy, public safety, nutrition, and the population's overall health. New York State didn't do so well despite having such a large portion of the population. Recent numbers show that there are roughly 20 million people living in New York.

If money equates to better health then it shouldn't be a surprise that two of the wealthiest counties did make the top 100 in a list of the healthiest counties in the country. Nassau County just barely made it. They ranked 98. Nassau County is the wealthiest county in the state but they were outranked by Saratoga County which made 68 on the list.

Is it fair that these counties can be ranked among the healthiest with unfair advantages over adjacent counties? Is money really a factor when the richest county in New York wasn't the healthiest?

